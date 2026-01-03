There's no love lost between Lane Kiffin and at least one former player of his at Ole Miss following the coach's departure to LSU prior to the College Football Playoff. Coming out of Thursday night's 39-34 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, senior defensive tackle Zxavian Harris ripped his former coach to ESPN, saying the move to an SEC rival was like a "slap in the face."

"All he's been trying to do is steal our shine," Harris said.

Kiffin did not attend the Rebels' quarterfinal playoff win in New Orleans despite an invitation from Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, but has spoken publicly on this Ole Miss postseason run while lending a handful of assistant coaches to Pete Golding, his former defensive coordinator and now successor in Oxford.

Kiffin reportedly explored appearing on ESPN for a segment during the Sugar Bowl and being inside the Superdome, but decided to attend the LSU women's basketball team's SEC opener against Kentucky.

"Like a slap and the backhand," Harris said to ESPN. "He was trying to be a troll. We're going to troll him. We got something for him."

Ole Miss moves forward -- even as its past looms and an uncertain future beckons -- by eliminating Georgia Richard Johnson

On the verge of the Rebels' first playoff appearance in program history, Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU in November after six seasons and a 55-19 record. It was the culmination of a multi-week brouhaha with Rebels athletic director Keith Carter, LSU and Florida for which program would be Kiffin's suitor for 2026 and beyond.

Kiffin released a statement after his exit, pointing a finger at Carter for not allowing him to coach through the playoff while having one foot in Baton Rouge at his new job. Carter refuted that claim during an interview with Supertalk Mississippi, offering a calm, but searing rebuttal of his former coach's comments.

Carter said Kiffin was made aware "several weeks ago" that he would not be able to coach Ole Miss in the postseason if he accepted another job.

"Yeah, there's been a lot of things he's said publicly that I'm not sure are totally accurate," Carter said. "I think that both coach and his representation knew several weeks ago that coaching in the playoffs was not gonna be an option if he was not the Ole Miss head coach."

Thanks to the Rebels' consecutive playoff wins, Kiffin has earned $500,000 in bonuses -- which are being paid by LSU. That number grows to $1 million if Ole Miss wins two more games and ends the season as national champions.

That's the goal according to Harris, who is anxious with teammates to show the Rebels no longer need Kiffin to win at an elite level. For now, Ole Miss is navigating the next week and change before its semifinal CFP showdown with 10th-seeded Miami, unsure with how its coaching staff will look on the offensive side under Golding in preparation for the Hurricanes.

"Everything has been extremely clear and transparent between myself and Pete Golding through constant communication, including a plan all the way through this historic championship run," Kiffin said during an interview with ESPN on Friday. "What an amazing night for all Ole Miss players, coaches and fans."

Carter told Yahoo Sports after the Sugar Bowl win he was "unsure" if LSU would require its new staffers under Kiffin who have assisted with the Rebels' playoff wins to return to Baton Rouge in a full capacity. Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Cox, along with wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator George McDonald were among those hired by Kiffin whom he allowed to return to Ole Miss for the playoff.