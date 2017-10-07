Ole Miss posts job opening for head football coach on same day of Auburn blowout

On the same day it was blown out 44-23 at Auburn in a game that wasn't nearly as close as the score indicates, Ole Miss made it official -- it's in the market for a new head football coach.

The official job listing for the position to replace interim coach Matt Luke -- who stepped in after former coach Hugh Freeze "resigned" amid allegations to improper use of his school-issued cell phone in July -- appeared on Ole Miss' website with a posting date of Saturday, Oct. 7.

It reads, well, exactly like any other job posting.

Some of the responsibilities include identifying and recruiting athletically and academically qualified student-athletes; scheduling and conducting regular practice sessions; overseeing the administrative process for budget, student-athlete eligibility and academic progress; participating in fund raising and public relations activities; and promoting the philosophy and objectives of the Intercollegiate Athletics program that student-athletes should be successful athletically and academically. Knowledge of and commitment to compliance with all NCAA, Conference, departmental, and University rules and regulations as well as dedication to full academic development of student-athletes are essential.

No emphasis on "essential." Although, given the circumstances surrounding Freeze's departure and the ongoing NCAA investigation, perhaps that should have been in italics or something.

The best part of the job listing is the hours.

"Monday -- Friday (some evenings and week-ends)."

I'd love to hear the potential interviewees who say, "Nah, I'm gonna need every Saturday off ... even in the fall."