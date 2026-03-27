Trinidad Chambliss is set to play in the 2026 season after a Mississippi Supreme Court judge denied the NCAA's appeal of his preliminary injunction on Friday. That means the Rebels' quarterback has defeated the NCAA in his fight for another year of eligibility.

The legal battle started after Chambliss, coming off a breakout campaign with Ole Miss in 2025, petitioned the NCAA for a medical waiver that would give him another year of eligibility. Chambliss argued that -- because respiratory issues forced him to miss the 2022 season at Ferris State -- he should receive a medical redshirt.

The NCAA denied the petition, saying the evidence suggested Ferris State sat Chambliss for "development needs and our team's competitive circumstances."

After the rejection, Chambliss sued the NCAA in Lafayette County Chancery Court, and he was granted a preliminary injunction on Feb. 12. The NCAA then filed an appeal of the injunction, which was denied on Friday.

When the NCAA first submitted its appeal, Chambliss' attorney, Tom Mars, said it was destined to fail. Mars claimed the precedent had already been set in the case of a former West Virginia running back who successfully argued that limiting benefits to players violates federal law.

"Everyone remembers when the NCAA famously appealed to the Supreme Court in the (Shawne) Alston case and got their teeth knocked out by Justice Kavanaugh," Mars told ESPN. "I expect the NCAA to be spitting Chiclets in this appeal as well."

Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss prior to the 2025 season, and he began the season backing up Austin Simmons. When Simmons went down with an injury in Week 2, Chambliss took the job and sparked a breakout campaign.

Chambliss completed 66.1% of his passes for an SEC-leading 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He also showcased his mobility with 527 yards and eight scores on the ground. The senior quarterback also led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff, where it reached the semifinal before losing to Miami.

Getting Chambliss back for the 2026 season is huge for an Ole Miss team that experienced a lot of turnover on the sidelines and on the field. Lane Kiffin left to take the LSU coaching job, taking a number of key staff members and players with him. Still, Chambliss remains in Oxford, and he should give the Rebels a chance to reach the College Football Playoff again. According to BetMGM. Chambliss is tied for the second-best Heisman Trophy odds at +800.