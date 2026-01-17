The lawyers of Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss officially filed a lawsuit on Friday in the chancery court of Lafayette County in Mississippi, seeking another year of eligibility for their client. The news of Chambliss filing a lawsuit against the NCAA was expected, as it was reported earlier this week that the legal team for Chambliss planned to file suit in Mississippi state court for a preliminary injunction to secure eligibility for next season.

Attorney Tom Mars is working with Mississippi trial lawyer William Liston to assist in the move for Chambliss, who seeks relief for his 2022 season at Division II Ferris State. The NCAA denied his waiver request last week, which would likely bring an end to his college career. Chambliss led Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals before losing to Miami.

Chambliss had a deal in place at Ole Miss to return in 2026 under first-year coach Pete Golding, contingent on the NCAA granting his waiver request.

Chambliss argues the legitimacy of his case because of "incapacitating injury or illness" in 2022. The NCAA argued that proper documentation from that time period wasn't provided and Ferris State's reasoning for Chambliss not playing after redshirting the previous season was "development needs and our team's competitive circumstances."

If Chambliss is ruled ineligible for the 2026 season, he will be eligible for this spring's NFL Draft. In CBS Sports' NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Chambliss is ranked as the No. 3 signal caller behind Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Alabama's Ty Simpson. Chambliss finished the 2025 campaign by throwing for 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

With Chambliss' eligibility in limbo, the Rebels signed former blue-chip quarterback recruit Deuce Knight. The former Auburn signal caller would be the projected starter for Ole Miss in 2026 if Chambliss heads to the NFL.