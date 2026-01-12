The legal team for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is expecting to file suit in Mississippi state court for a preliminary injunction to secure eligibility for 2026, according to ESPN. Attorney Tom Mars is working with Mississippi trial lawyer William Liston to assist in the move for Chambliss, who seeks relief for his 2022 season at Division II Ferris State.

The NCAA denied his waiver request last week, likely ending a college career that culminated with consecutive College Football Playoff wins prior to a semifinal loss to Miami. Chambliss had a deal in place at Ole Miss to return in 2026 under first-year coach Pete Golding under the condition that the NCAA granted his waiver request.

"The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter," Mars said regarding the NCAA's decision. "I understand that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA. However, there's now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad's rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn't care less about the law or doing the right thing.

"Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make."

Chambliss argues the legitimacy of his case because of "incapacitating injury or illness" in 2022. The NCAA argued that proper documentation from that time period wasn't provided and Ferris State's reasoning for Chambliss not playing after redshirting the previous season was "development needs and our team's competitive circumstances."

The NCAA approved six of nine extension waiver requests this offseason in football and those half-dozen approvals all included proper documentation. Mars said Chambliss provided 91 pages of medical documentation from that season, which cited throat and respiratory issues.

Rebels' have backup plan at QB

Ole Miss signed Auburn transfer quarterback Deuce Knight, and he projects to start if Chambliss remains ineligible. Knight redshirted on the Plains as a freshman after only appearing in two games. However, his time in spot duty enhanced his value as a potential transfer, which included a record-tying six touchdown performance in his only start (Mercer).

Knight finished with 239 yards passing and 162 yards on the ground to highlight his appearance before transitioning into a four-star portal entry after the season. Knight's four rushing touchdowns in the game that came before the Iron Bowl were the most by an Auburn quarterback in his starting debut in 50 years.

A native of Lucedale, Miss., Knight was a four-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle who signed with Auburn as the gem of the class under Hugh Freeze. Knight ranked as the 56th-best player nationally in his class and No. 6 overall quarterback, according to 247Sports.

The Rebels' quarterback room was barren after Chambliss' situation turned bleak, especially after Ole Miss backup quarterback Austin Simmons transferred to Missouri. Knight is a dual-threat player, like Chambliss, and will work closely with new offensive coordinator John David Baker if Chambliss does not win his appeal.

Baker is back in Oxford after spending the last two seasons as East Carolina's play-caller, and replaces Charlie Weis Jr. following his exit to LSU.