Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: UL Monroe 2-8, Ole Miss 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

UL Monroe fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They will head out on the road to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 12:00 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. UL Monroe has now lost eight straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since September 9.

UL Monroe gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 45-14 bruising that Troy dished out on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 52-17 loss at the hands of Georgia.

Ole Miss' defeat came about despite a quality game from Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Judkins is on a roll when it comes to rushing touchdowns, as he's now punched in two or more in the last three games he's played.

UL Monroe's loss was their fourth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 2-8. As for Ole Miss, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-2.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for Ole Miss, as the team is favored by a full 36.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet UL Monroe against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 36.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 62.5 points.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.

Oct 06, 2018 - Ole Miss 70 vs. UL Monroe 21

Injury Report for Ole Miss

Zakhari Franklin: doubtful (Undisclosed)

Qua Davis: out (Undisclosed)

Jeremiah Dillon: out (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for UL Monroe