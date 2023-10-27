Who's Playing

Vanderbilt Commodores @ No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Vanderbilt 2-6, Ole Miss 6-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Ole Miss will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Ole Miss Rebels and the Vanderbilt Commodores will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Vanderbilt is crawling into this matchup hobbled by six consecutive losses, while Ole Miss will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Ole Miss' game was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They came out on top against Auburn by a score of 28-21. That's two games straight that Ole Miss has won by exactly seven points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Ole Miss to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jaxson Dart, who rushed for 44 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 202 yards and a touchdown on only 17 passes. Quinshon Judkins was another key contributor, rushing for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt scored first but ultimately less than Georgia in their game two weeks ago. They took a 37-20 bruising from the Bulldogs. Vanderbilt was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Commodores weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 18 rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Georgia rushed for 291.

Ole Miss' win bumped their record up to 6-1. As for Vanderbilt, their loss was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 2-6.

While only Ole Miss took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As mentioned, Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 24 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Vanderbilt against the spread have faith in an upset since their 0-3 ATS can't hold a candle to Ole Miss' 5-2.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday' match: The Rebels have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 189 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Commodores , though, as they've been averaging only 83.2 per game. How will Vanderbilt fare against such a dominant running game?

Odds

Ole Miss is a big 24.5-point favorite against Vanderbilt, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 63.5 points.

Series History

Ole Miss has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Vanderbilt.