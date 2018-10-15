Ole Miss' receiving corps takes a hit with D.K. Metcalf out for season with neck injury
Metcalf leads the Rebels in receiving touchdowns
Ole Miss has lost wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for the rest of the season because of a neck injury.
"[He] hurt his neck, and it's worse than we originally thought," Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said. "He'll be done for the season. Long-term, he'll bounce back and he'll be fine. We'll make sure he gets the very best care."
Metcalf had been one of Ole Miss' top receivers this season. He's third on the team in receptions with 26, but is second in yards with 569 and his five touchdowns lead the team. He'll be replaced in the starting lineup by Braylon Sanders, who has 12 catches for 247 yards and a touchdown this season.
Metcalf caught 39 passes for 646 yards and seven touchdowns in 2016.
Metcalf was a four-star member of Ole Miss' 2016 recruiting class. After appearing in two games in 2016, he redshirted the rest of the season and has two years of eligibility remaining following the 2018 season.
