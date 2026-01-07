Moments after Ole Miss' thrilling Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, the first person Walker Jones found on the field was newly minted Rebels hero Lucas Carneiro.

Carneiro had just hit the game-winning 47-yard field goal to send Ole Miss to a national semifinal and one win away from the national championship game.

When Carneiro saw Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, a big smile broke across his face amidst the exuberant on-field celebration.

"I'll call you tomorrow," Carneiro said with a grin.

"You better," Jones replied.

"I've never been so happy to get that call the next day," Jones told CBS Sports this week.

Keeping a star kicker has been just one piece of the puzzle for Ole Miss, but in many ways, it has been representative of what the last couple of weeks for the Rebels. It's been a wild run of success, concern over possible tampering and poaching off the field and a concerted effort to do everything possible to keep the momentum.

It's hard to find a program that has handled the uniquely challenging circumstances better than Ole Miss.

Consider what Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding, athletic director Keith Carter and others have had to deal with in recent weeks. All the drama around whether the coaches following Lane Kiffin to LSU would be allowed to finish the playoff run. A narrative that it was just a matter of time before Ole Miss' top players fled Oxford to join Kiffin at LSU. All of this while preparing for a Thursday semifinal against Miami and navigating an especially wild and active transfer portal.

And yet, Ole Miss has re-signed quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (pending waiver), running back Kewan Lacy, Carneiro and other key contributors.

"None of these guys left," Matt Bowers, a prominent Ole Miss booster who owns 14 car dealerships, told CBS Sports. "We don't have to guess what that means. You can say whatever you want if you're LSU. You can say, 'Well, they overspent.' OK, tell yourself that. The truth may be harder to accept."

That's a credit to a talented, sleep-deprived group. Everyone from Golding and his staff to Jones and his team at the Grove Collective -- along with newly added president of football Austin Thomas, assistant general manager Kelvin Bolden and senior associate athletic director for cap management Matt McLaughlin -- has helped keep the train on the tracks.

"We're in a really good place," Carter told CBS Sports. "The brand is really strong. Clearly, we're proving that we can win at a high level and make deep runs in the playoffs. So why would these guys want to leave? I think that's what we have to continue to build here in Oxford."

Invest in Golding

Carter's big bet on Golding to replace Kiffin has already paid major dividends. In many ways, it was both a bold and practical decision to elevate the likable defensive coordinator and entrust a first-time head coach with navigating an unprecedented situation.

What Carter and others around the program understood was that Golding had forged real connections with players, boosters and other key figures. He had long been a top recruiter for a reason. If Ole Miss wanted to keep its roster intact for a playoff run, Golding may have been the only choice.

The way Golding handled the aftermath of Kiffin's exit has been about as close to ideal as anyone could have hoped. And while this story is not about Lane Kiffin, there is no question he has had an impact, intentional or not, on what is happening in Oxford.

Doubling down

The manner in which Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU, and the hurt feelings it stirred among fans, has energized the base. There is a sense of resolve to prove the program can sustain its success in a post-Kiffin world, that the self-appointed "Portal King" was not the lone driver of Ole Miss' success in the NIL and transfer portal era.

As Jones joked, "It's amazing what a common enemy will do."

"I think they knew this was a rallying point," Jones said. "Our people kind of love us against the world, little Ole Miss can't compete, little Ole Miss was built just by happenstance. They wanted, along with us, to show everybody this is built to last and we're bigger than any one man or any one variable.

"We've got a lot of resources in place, commitment in place from our administration to our coaches to our collective, and that has aligned our fanbase. They know what to do."

The money has come pouring in. Carter said Ole Miss athletics has already set a record for annual giving just six months into the fiscal year. After Ole Miss' home playoff win over Tulane, 30-40 people joined the Vaught Society, which comes with a $25,000 commitment.

"It's been a perfect storm in a really good way," Carter said. "Our fans are more galvanized at this moment than maybe they've ever been."

Said Bowers, a key financial contributor: "These people have money, and they're motivated. In the name, image and likeness era, we're one of the most successful programs in the country. That's a fact."

Everything Ole Miss is doing at this moment works toward sustainability. Beyond retaining top talent, Golding and his staff have been aggressively adding it. The Rebels currently have the nation's No. 6 transfer class, headlined by Florida defensive lineman Micai Boireau, LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne and Auburn defensive back Jay Crawford. If Chambliss' waiver isn't approved, it's a good bet Ole Miss will add an impact transfer quarterback, too.

With the new additions, there's a world in which Ole Miss could be even better next season. After all, this was supposed to be the rebuilding year after losing top talent such as Jaxson Dart and Walter Nolen off last year's team. If Chambliss is eligible for another year -- and that is a big if right now -- there may not be a better one-two offensive punch in the country than he and Lacy.

At minimum, Ole Miss fans will get to watch the two stars suit up for at least one more game on Thursday in Arizona. A win would add another chapter in what's already been a remarkable and historic season for the Rebels. One more win and Ole Miss is playing for a national championship without the man who started the season as its head coach. Two more wins and Golding and this special group of Rebels will go down as legends.

Through all the outside noise and wild circumstances, Ole Miss football has never been in a better place. And everyone associated with the program is putting in the hard work to keep it going.

"They've got a taste of this," Carter said, "and they want to hold onto it."