The seventh-ranked Ole Miss Rebels look to stay in the SEC championship race when they battle the South Carolina Gamecocks in a key matchup on Saturday. The Gamecocks are coming off a 29-22 loss to Alabama, while Ole Miss downed Oklahoma 34-26 on Oct. 25. The Gamecocks (3-5, 1-5 SEC), who are 13th in the conference, have lost three in a row. The Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC), who are tied for third in the league, are 5-0 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., is at 7 p.m. ET. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 10-8, including a 27-3 win last year. The Rebels are 12.5-point favorites in the latest South Carolina vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5.

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss spread Ole Miss -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook South Carolina vs. Ole Miss over/under 55.5 points South Carolina vs. Ole Miss money line Ole Miss -478, South Carolina +365 South Carolina vs. Ole Miss picks See picks at SportsLine South Carolina vs. Ole Miss streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Ole Miss can cover

Senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been dominant for the Rebels. In eight games, he has completed 128 of 210 passes (61%) for 1,864 yards and nine touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 82 times for 376 yards (4.6 average) and five touchdowns. He has thrown for 300 or more yards in four games, including 315 yards and one touchdown on 24 of 44 passing in the win over Oklahoma. He also carried 12 times for 53 yards in that game.

Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy powers the ground attack. In eight games, he has carried 165 times for 696 yards (4.2 average) and 12 touchdowns. He has also 18 receptions for 114 yards, including a long of 22. In a 24-21 win over Washington State, he carried 24 times for 142 yards, while catching two passes for 19 yards. In a 63-7 win over Georgia State on Aug. 30, he carried 16 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns.

Why South Carolina can cover

Sophomore quarterback LaNorris Sellers is a dual threat on offense. In eight games this season, he has completed 108 of 171 passes (63.2%) for 1,356 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also carried 102 times for 175 yards (1.7 average) and two touchdowns. In the loss to Alabama, he completed 18 of 32 passes for 222 yards and one touchdown with one interception, while rushing 18 times for 67 yards and one score.

One of Sellers' top targets in the passing game is sophomore wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs. He began his collegiate career at Florida State, but has played the last two seasons at South Carolina. In six games this year, he has 21 receptions for 343 yards (16.3 average) and two touchdowns. In a 35-13 win over Kentucky on Sept. 27, he caught five passes for 108 yards, including a long of 59.

How to make Ole Miss vs. South Carolina picks

