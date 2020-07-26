Ole Miss linebacker Sam Williams has been suspended indefinitely by the school after an arrest on a felony sexual battery charge. Williams, a senior, as booked into Mississippi's Lafayette County Detention Center at 9:30 a.m. CT on Friday and released at 2:42 p.m. on $25,000 bond, according to the Oxford Eagle.

"We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities," a statement from Ole Miss read. "We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program."

No further specifics on the incident have been provided.

Williams was one of the stars of the Rebel defense in 2019. The 6-foot-3, 251-pound senior from Montgomery, Alabama, started eight games, registered 37 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and a team-high six sacks. He notched six tackles and one sack against rival Mississippi State in the final game of the season.

He came to Oxford after two seasons at Northeast Mississippi Community College. He was the No. 8 overall junior college prospect when he signed as part of the 2019 recruiting class. He stared as a defensive end in 2018 for Northeast Mississippi, registering 75 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks en route to earning Mississippi Association of Community & Junior Colleges (MACJC) Defensive Lineman of the Year honors, as well as recognition as a All-American by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).