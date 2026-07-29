Ole Miss sues ex-players Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper for breach of contract after transfer to LSU

Ole Miss has filed breach of contract lawsuits against two former players who followed ex-coach Lane Kiffin to LSU this offseason. The suit, filed this week in Lafayette County Circuit Court, alleges that linebacker Princewill Umanmielen and offensive lineman Devin Harper violated revenue-sharing contracts with the school.

Ole Miss is seeking $400,000 from Harper and $550,000 from Umanmielen. Those totals do not include attorney fees and court costs. The university is represented by Cal Mayo Jr., Paul Watkins Jr. and Kate Embry of Mayo Mallette PLLC in Oxford.

"The University of Mississippi values its student-athletes and is committed to honoring all obligations made to them," the university said in a statement provided to ESPN on Tuesday. "In return, the university expects that same commitment from its student-athletes and their representatives in upholding their contracts. Before transferring to another institution, student-athletes Devin Harper and Princewill Umanmielen signed revenue sharing agreements that included a provision requiring them to compensate the university with a predetermined amount if they departed before fulfilling their commitment.

"The University of Mississippi has a responsibility to enforce its contractual terms, and this position is consistent with the actions of other institutions in the current landscape of college athletics. The university attempted to amicably resolve this matter prior to filing."

Both Umanmielen and Harper's contracts at Ole Miss reportedly included penalties for breaking NIL commitments within a 90-day window. Ole Miss claims Umanmielen re-signed with the Rebels on Jan. 3, while Harper finished his deal three days later.

The Rebels later requested payment from each player after they signed with LSU, but neither player responded within a 30-day window, according to ESPN. Ole Miss alleges both players were contacted again on July 27 in an attempt to finalize the disagreement before legal action was taken, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

LSU signed the No. 1 portal class this cycle, which included four former Ole Miss players.

Latest transfer portal wrinkle comes with legal teeth

Programs are increasingly willing to sue former players for breach of contract. Disputes center on whether players received money tied to future services, promotional obligations or roster participation they failed to provide.

Schools could seek repayment, damages and legal fees, turning a transfer decision into an expensive courtroom fight.

Duke filed suit against quarterback Darian Mensah in January after arguing that one of the ACC's top players had broken his contract by trying to enter the portal hours before the NCAA's Jan. 16 entry deadline.

Washington reportedly planned to pursue legal action against quarterback Demond Williams, but the conflict was averted when the Huskies' star signal caller changed his mind and decided to stay put.

Georgia previously sued former Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II, claiming he owed the school $390,000 in liquidated damages for leaving the team. Wilson returned fire in December, saying the Bulldogs are illegally "punishing" him for transferring. After one year at Missouri and nine sacks, Wilson signed with Miami in January.