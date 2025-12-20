The 11th-seeded Tulane Green Wave will take on No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels in a 2025 College Football Playoff first-round matchup on Saturday. Tulane won the AAC title with a 34-21 win over North Texas on Dec. 5, while Ole Miss finished the regular season with a 38-19 win at Mississippi State. The Green Wave (11-2), who finished 7-1 in the American, are 2-1 against ranked opponents this season. The Rebels (11-1), who finished tied for first in the SEC at 7-1, are 2-1 against ranked foes in 2025. Jon Sumrall has taken the coaching job at Florida, but will coach the Green Wave until their season comes to an end. Former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, however, has already left for LSU. Pete Golding was promoted to be the full-time head coach for the Rebels.

Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 46-28, including a 45-10 win on Sept. 20. The Rebels are 17.5-point favorites in the latest Tulane vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 57.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Tulane picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulane vs. Ole Miss. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Ole Miss vs. Tulae:

Tulane vs. Ole Miss spread Ole Miss -17.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Tulane vs. Ole Miss over/under 57.5 points Tulane vs. Ole Miss money line Ole Miss -952, Tulane +615 Tulane vs. Ole Miss picks See picks at SportsLine Tulane vs. Ole Miss streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels are led by senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. In 12 games, he has completed 65.5% of his passes for 3,016 yards and 18 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed 118 times for 470 yards (4.0 average) and six touchdowns. In the September win over Tulane, he completed 17 of 27 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Kewan Lacy powers the Rebels' rushing attack. In 12 games, he has carried 258 times for 1,279 yards (5.0 average) and 20 touchdowns. In the win over Mississippi State, he carried 27 times for 143 yards and one touchdown. In a 34-24 win over Florida on Nov. 15, he carried 31 times for 224 yards and three scores.

Why Tulane can cover

Junior quarterback Jake Retzlaff leads the Green Wave offense. In 13 games, he has completed 62.4% of his passes for 2,862 yards and 14 touchdowns with six interceptions. He has also carried 118 times for 610 yards (5.2 average) and 16 touchdowns. In a 38-32 win at Memphis on Nov. 7, he completed 16 of 23 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing 10 times for 43 yards and a score.

The top pass catcher is junior wide receiver Shazz Preston. He leads the team with 38 receptions for 598 yards (15.7 average) and four touchdowns. In the win over Memphis, he caught three passes for 85 yards and two touchdowns, including a long of 65. In a 24-17 win over Army on Oct. 18, he caught five passes for 86 yards and a score.

How to make Tulane vs. Ole Miss picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Tulane, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations?