Who's Playing

No. 13 Alabama @ Ole Miss

Current Records: Alabama 2-0; Ole Miss 1-1

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 4-1 against the Ole Miss Rebels since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Crimson Tide and Ole Miss will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

A well-balanced attack led Bama over the Texas A&M Aggies every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Bama was the clear victor by a 52-24 margin over A&M. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-14. Bama QB Mac Jones was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 435 yards on 27 attempts. Jones' 87-yard touchdown toss to WR Jaylen Waddle in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Ole Miss ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 42-41 win over the Kentucky Wildcats. The Rebels' QB Matt Corral was on fire, passing for four TDs and 320 yards on 29 attempts in addition to picking up 51 yards on the ground.

The Crimson Tide are the favorite in this one, with an expected 24-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last week, where they covered an 18-point spread.

Their wins bumped Bama to 2-0 and Ole Miss to 1-1. Given their high-scoring efforts against their previous opponents, it will be interesting to see how far up these teams can run up the score.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Crimson Tide are a big 24-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama have won four out of their last five games against Ole Miss.