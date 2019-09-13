Ole Miss vs. Arkansas: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas football game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss (home) vs. Arkansas (away)
Current Records: Ole Miss 0-1-0; Arkansas 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Ole Miss 5-7-0; Arkansas 2-10-0;
What to Know
Arkansas will square off against Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Arkansas might not be the betting favorite but it's doubtful the players in their locker room care too much about that.
The Razorbacks gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last Saturday. They took their game against Portland State 20-13. Arkansas can attribute much of their success to RB Rakeem Boyd, who rushed for 114 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Ole Miss and Memphis, but the 65-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Ole Miss didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 10-15 to Memphis. The Rebels were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Memphis apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat from the last time the teams met up Oct. 1 of 2016.
Arkansas' victory lifted them to 1-0 while Ole Miss' loss dropped them down to 0-1. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Razorbacks ranked ninth worst in the nation with respect to overall touchdowns last year, where the team accrued only 28. On the other hand, the Rebels were fifth in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 346.4 on average. So...the Arkansas squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $58.00
Odds
The Rebels are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Razorbacks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 7 point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Arkansas have won three out of their last four games against Ole Miss.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Arkansas 33 vs. Ole Miss 37
- Oct 28, 2017 - Ole Miss 37 vs. Arkansas 38
- Oct 15, 2016 - Arkansas 34 vs. Ole Miss 30
- Nov 07, 2015 - Ole Miss 52 vs. Arkansas 53
