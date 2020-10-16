An SEC battle is on tap between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Both teams are 1-2; Arkansas is 0-1 at home, while Ole Miss is 1-0 on the road. Ole Miss enters Saturday's showdown with the nation's worst-ranked scoring defense, giving up an average of 51.7 points per game. Arkansas, meanwhile, is 8-1 against the spread in its last nine games at home against the Rebels.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -1.5

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss over-under: 76 points

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss money line: Arkansas +105, Ole Miss -125

What you need to know about Arkansas

It was close but no cigar for the Razorbacks as they fell 30-28 to the Auburn Tigers last Saturday. Arkansas' loss came about despite a quality game from QB Feleipe Franks, who passed for four touchdowns and 318 yards on 30 attempts.

Despite their most recent setback, the Razorbacks will enter Saturday's SEC showdown full of confidence. That's because Arkansas has dominated this rivalry of late, winning four of its last six meetings against Ole Miss. In addition, Arkansas is 5-0 against the spread in its last five games against SEC opponents.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 21-21 at halftime, but Ole Miss was not quite the Alabama Crimson Tide's equal in the second half when the two teams met last Saturday. Ole Miss took a 63-48 bruising from Alabama. Despite their defeat, the Rebels got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Running back Snoop Conner rushed for two touchdowns and 128 yards on 21 carries. Fellow running back Jerrion Ealy also had a big day against the Crimson Tide, carrying the ball 19 times for 120 yards and two scores.

Ole Miss enters Saturday's matchup with one of the nation's most potent offenses. In fact, the Rebels are averaging 41.7 points per game this season, which ranks 11th in the country.

