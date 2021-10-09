No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) travel to play SEC West foe No. 17 Ole Miss (3-1) on Saturday. Both teams are looking to bounce back from disappointing losses in Week 5. The Rebels roll into this matchup with the No. 1 ranked offense in the SEC. The Razorbacks aim to defeat their third-ranked opponent of the season.

Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Rebels as 5.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Arkansas odds, while the over-under for total points is set at 66.5.

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss spread: Rebels -5.5

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss over-under: 66.5 points

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss money line: Arkansas +170, Ole Miss -200

ARK: Under is 6-1 in Razorbacks last seven games following a straight-up loss

MISS: Rebels are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games as a home favorite

Why Arkansas can cover



Sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson is the signal-caller for the Razorback offense. Jefferson has completed 59 percent of his passes for 909 yards with six touchdowns. The sophomore quarterback is also the second leading rusher on 40 carries for 235 yards with two touchdowns. Jefferson's ability to run and pass presents many problems for opposing defenses.

Against Georgia Southern earlier this season, Jefferson was held to just 18 rushing yards but made plenty of plays with his arm. He went 13 of 23 for 366 yards with three touchdowns. He followed up that performance by going 7 of 15 for 212 yards and two touchdowns in a victory against Texas A&M. Jefferson also rushed for 50 yards on eight carries. The Mississippi native will look to torch the Rebels defense.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Junior quarterback Matt Corral has been lights out thus far. Corral has completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,210 yards with 10 passing touchdowns. The standout quarterback also has made plays with his legs, rushing for 161 yards and six touchdowns. Corral is averaging 302.5 passing yards per game and hasn't thrown an interception on the year.

Corral had a phenomenal two-week stretch against Austin Peay and Tulane. Against Austin Peay, Corral went 21 of 33 for 281 yards and five passing touchdowns. He then followed up by dominating Tulane. He went 23 of 31 for 335 yards with three passing touchdowns. Corral also rushed for four touchdowns, capping off a seven-touchdown game. The California native has the talent and skills to light up the Razorback defense.

How to make Arkansas vs. Ole Miss picks

