The Ole Miss Rebels will try to bounce back from their second loss of the season when they face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday night. Ole Miss has lost two of its last three games, but the Rebels covered the spread in their loss to Alabama last week. Arkansas has lost two straight games and five of its last seven following a promising start to the year.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Arkansas vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 65.5. Before entering any Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Ole Miss. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Arkansas vs. Ole Miss:

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss spread: Arkansas +2.5

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss over/under: 65.5 points

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss money line: Arkansas +110, Ole Miss -130

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss picks: See picks here

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas might not have a pretty record anymore, but all five of its losses have come against teams that have been ranked at some point this season. The Razorbacks played a close game against red-hot LSU last week, covering the 5-point spread in the 13-10 final. They also won and covered the spread in consecutive road games at BYU and Auburn at the end of October, so they have covered the spread in three of their last four games.

Starting quarterback KJ Jefferson missed last week's game against LSU, but he is expected to return on Saturday night. Jefferson has racked up nearly 2,500 yards of total offense while scoring 23 touchdowns this season. Ole Miss had its SEC West title hopes dashed last week, so this could be a letdown performance from the Rebels.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss still has a chance to make this a special season, as the Rebels are sitting at 8-2 through their first 10 games. They put together a solid performance against Alabama last week, leading for most of the game before losing by six points as 11-point underdogs. Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins added to his impressive campaign with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns against the Crimson Tide.

Judkins has now racked up 1,171 yards and 15 touchdowns on 205 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt. Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart has thrown for 2,124 yards and 15 touchdowns, giving the Rebels a balanced attack. Arkansas has lost five of its last seven games and has been held under 30 points in four of its last five conference games.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks

The model has simulated Arkansas vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Arkansas? And which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arkansas vs. Ole Miss spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.