The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3) will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) on Saturday night. Arkansas opened the season with two straight wins, but it has lost all three of its games since then. Its most recent setback came in a 34-22 final against Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium last week. Ole Miss bounced back from a loss to then-No. 13 Alabama with a thrilling win over then-No. 13 LSU.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field in Oxford, Miss. The Rebels are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Arkansas odds, while the over/under is 62.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas spread: Ole Miss -11.5

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas over/under: 62.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas money line: Ole Miss -443, Arkansas +332

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss is coming off its best performance of the season, rallying from a 49-40 deficit in the final 8:34 to spring an upset against No. 13 LSU. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another score, finishing 26 of 39 for 389 yards. He engineered an 88-yard drive that lasted less than two minutes to win the game, capping it off with a touchdown pass to Tre Harris with 39 seconds remaining.

Dart earned SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors following the 439-yard performance against the Tigers, while running back Quinshon Judkins went over 100 yards for the first time this year. He finished with 177 yards on 33 carries, scoring a rushing and receiving touchdown. Ole Miss is 17-2 in its last 19 home games, and it has covered the spread in four of its last five games.

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas is riding a three-game losing streak, but the Razorbacks still have an offense that is capable of pushing Ole Miss on Saturday. They have already done so against BYU and LSU, scoring more than 30 points in both of those games. Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson has thrown for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for an additional score.

Jefferson threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-51 loss in Oxford two years ago, while running back Raheim Sanders had 139 rushing yards. Sanders had career highs in rushing yards (232) and touchdowns (three) in a 42-27 win over Ole Miss last season. The Razorbacks have covered the spread in nine of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these teams, and the Rebels are in a letdown spot following their games against Alabama and LSU. See which team to pick here.

