The No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels will host the Arkansas Razorbacks as a pair of 2-0 teams go head-to-head in SEC play during the Week 3 college football schedule on Saturday. Ole Miss is coming off a 30-23 road victory over Kentucky last week in its SEC opener following a 63-7 win over Georgia State in Week 1. Arkansas is coming off a 56-14 victory over Arkansas State after defeating Alabama A&M, 52-7, in Week 1, as the Razorbacks are set for their first SEC game of the season.

Kickoff from Vaught–Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday on ESPN. Ole Miss is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Arkansas vs. Ole Miss odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Arkansas picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Ole Miss vs. Arkansas on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Arkansas vs. Ole Miss betting preview

Odds: Ole Miss -4.5, over/under of 61

Quarterback Austin Simmons wasn't at his best for Ole Miss against Kentucky, but running back Kewan Lacy proved capable of carrying the offense with 28 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown. Simmons suffered an ankle injury in that game, so Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss is expected to start. Harrison Wallace III had five receptions for 117 yards, including a 55-yard reception.

The Razorbacks were 23-point favorites against Arkansas State last week but blew past that number in a 56-14 victory. Taylen Green completed 17 of 26 passes for 239 yards and four touchdowns, but he did throw two interceptions, which he can get away with against Arkansas State, but likely not against Ole Miss. The dual-threat quarterback added 151 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and running back Mike Washington Jr. rushed for 116 yards and nine carries with a touchdown. Arkansas rushed for 321 yards on 11.1 yards per attempt as the Razorbacks' ground attack will be crucial on Saturday night.

Model's Ole Miss vs. Arkansas predictions, picks

Lane Kiffin has rebuilt Ole Miss into a consistent winner during his tenure at the university, and the model expects another strong performance from the Rebels on Saturday. Ole Miss went 10-3 last year to finish No. 14 in the nation for its second straight double-digit win season. The Rebels dominated Arkansas in a 63-31 victory on the road last season, and Ole Miss has won each of its last three head-to-head meetings at home. Arkansas hasn't seen a team with anything replicating Ole Miss' talent and speed yet this season, leading the model to project Ole Miss to win and cover the 4.5-point spread in 62% of simulations.

