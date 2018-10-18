Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Live stream, TV channel, start time

Who's Playing

Ole Miss Rebels (home) vs. Auburn Tigers (away)

Current records: Ole Miss 5-2; Auburn 4-3

What to Know

On Saturday Ole Miss take on Auburn at 12:00 p.m. With a combined 1063 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Ole Miss beat Arkansas 37-33 last Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Ole Miss was Jordan Ta'amu, who picked up 141 yards on the ground and accumulated 387 passing yards.

Meanwhile, Auburn didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 24-30 to Tennessee. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Auburn to swallow was that Auburn had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the contest.

Ole Miss have to be hurting after a devastating 23-44 loss at the hands of Auburn the last time the two teams met. Maybe Ole Miss will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Tigers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Rebels.

This season, Ole Miss are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Auburn, they are 2-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Auburn have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Ole Miss.