Ole Miss vs. Auburn: Live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Auburn football game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss Rebels (home) vs. Auburn Tigers (away)
Current records: Ole Miss 5-2; Auburn 4-3
What to Know
On Saturday Ole Miss take on Auburn at 12:00 p.m. With a combined 1063 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced match.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Ole Miss beat Arkansas 37-33 last Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Ole Miss was Jordan Ta'amu, who picked up 141 yards on the ground and accumulated 387 passing yards.
Meanwhile, Auburn didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 24-30 to Tennessee. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for Auburn to swallow was that Auburn had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the contest.
Ole Miss have to be hurting after a devastating 23-44 loss at the hands of Auburn the last time the two teams met. Maybe Ole Miss will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Tigers are a solid 3.5 point favorite against the Rebels.
This season, Ole Miss are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Auburn, they are 2-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Auburn have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Ole Miss.
- 2017 - Auburn Tigers 44 vs. Ole Miss Rebels 23
- 2016 - Ole Miss Rebels 29 vs. Auburn Tigers 40
- 2015 - Auburn Tigers 19 vs. Ole Miss Rebels 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to beat Bama, real CFP contenders
It's time to reevaluate what we thought we knew about the 2018 college football season
-
Michigan vs. Michigan State odds, picks
Josh Nagel is a dialed-in Michigan expert
-
Alabama vs. Tennessee odds, picks, bets
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Tennessee football.
-
The Six Pack: Best picks in Week 8
Trust the Process with some picks from the biggest games in college football this week
-
Colorado State vs. Boise State picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado State vs. Boise State game 10,000...
-
Stanford at ASU pick, live stream
Bryce Love's status is still unknown because of an ankle injury