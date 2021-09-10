Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ No. 20 Ole Miss

Current Records: Austin Peay 1-0; Ole Miss 1-0

Last Season Records: Ole Miss 5-5; Austin Peay 4-5

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field.

The Governors picked up a 30-20 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs last week.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss turned the game against the Louisville Cardinals into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 569 yards to 355. Ole Miss took down U of L 43-24 this past Monday. The win came about even with Ole Miss handicapping themselves with 120 penalty yards. QB Matt Corral had a stellar game for Ole Miss as he passed for one TD and 381 yards on 32 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 55 yards.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Rebels. K Caden Costa delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Governors and Ole Miss clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.