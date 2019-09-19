Ole Miss vs. California: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Ole Miss (home) vs. No. 23 California (away)

Current Records: Ole Miss 2-1-0; California 3-0-0

What to Know

Ole Miss will square off against California at noon on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Ole Miss is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

Last week, the Rebels had a touchdown and change to spare in a 40-29 victory over SE Louisiana. Among those leading the charge for Ole Miss was RB Jerrion Ealy, who rushed for 95 yards and 1 touchdown on 9 carries. Ealy didn't help his team much against Arkansas two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, California might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They got past North Texas with less than a touchdown to spare, ending up at 23-17.

Their wins bumped Ole Miss to 2-1 and California to 3-0. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field, Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 2 point favorite against the Golden Bears.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

California won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.