Ole Miss vs. California: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Ole Miss (home) vs. No. 23 California (away)

Current Records: Ole Miss 2-1-0; California 3-0-0

What to Know

Ole Miss will take on California at noon on Saturday at home. Ole Miss is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

The Rebels were able to grind out a solid victory over SE Louisiana last week, winning 40-29. Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to RB Jerrion Ealy, who rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Ealy didn't help his team much against Arkansas two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, California might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They managed a 23-17 win over North Texas. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the victory.

When the teams last met two seasons ago, Ole Miss came up short against California, falling 27-16. Maybe the Rebels will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.88

Odds

The Rebels are a solid 3-point favorite against the Golden Bears.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rebels, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

California won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Sep 16, 2017 - California 27 vs. Ole Miss 16

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 77 degrees.