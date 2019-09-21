Ole Miss vs. California: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ole Miss vs. California football game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss (home) vs. No. 23 California (away)
Current Records: Ole Miss 2-1-0; California 3-0-0
What to Know
Ole Miss will take on California at noon on Saturday at home. Ole Miss is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
The Rebels were able to grind out a solid victory over SE Louisiana last week, winning 40-29. Ole Miss can attribute much of their success to RB Jerrion Ealy, who rushed for 95 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. Ealy didn't help his team much against Arkansas two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, California might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They managed a 23-17 win over North Texas. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the victory.
When the teams last met two seasons ago, Ole Miss came up short against California, falling 27-16. Maybe the Rebels will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.88
Odds
The Rebels are a solid 3-point favorite against the Golden Bears.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Rebels, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
California won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 16, 2017 - California 27 vs. Ole Miss 16
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 77 degrees.
