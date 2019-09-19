Ole Miss vs. California odds: 2019 Week 4 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

California will take on Ole Miss at noon ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Golden Bears are ranked No. 23 in the AP polls after upsetting Washington two weeks ago. Their three wins this season have come by a combined 21 points, but they're playing head coach Justin Wilcox's brand of football by allowing just 16.3 points per game. As for the Rebels, they're 2-1 on the season with the loss coming at Memphis to start the year. But they've since rebounded with a win over Arkansas to kick off their SEC season and then an ugly win over Southeastern Louisiana last week. The Rebels are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. California odds, while the over-under is set at 41.5. Before you make any Ole Miss vs. California picks or college football predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

Ole Miss was able to grind out a win over Southeast Louisiana last week, winning 40-29. Ole Miss can attribute much of its success to RBs Jerrion Ealy and Scottie Phillips, who combined to rush for 198 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Phillips has been Ole Miss' workhorse back, carrying the ball 71 times already this season for 308 yards and four touchdowns. Look for Ole Miss to continue to attack on the ground in Matt Luke's spread-to-run attack.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears extended their winning streak to three games last week. The Golden Bears managed a 23-17 victory over North Texas. The defense is allowing just 4.4 yards per play this season and has forced four turnovers in the last two weeks while the offense has played turnover-free football the past two weeks after coughing the ball up four times in a 27-13 win over UC-Davis to start the season. On the road, California will need to continue to lean on its defense and avoiding turnovers to come away with a win over an SEC opponent and a 4-0 start.

