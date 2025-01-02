An ACC vs. SEC showdown unfolds when the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels match up against the Duke Blue Devils in the 2025 Gator Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 2. Both teams will look to secure their 10th win of the season with a victory on Thursday. Lane Kiffin's squad had lofty aspirations this season, but fell just short of the College Football Playoff. The Blue Devils, meanwhile, were one of the biggest surprises in 2024 and enter Thursday's tilt having won three straight. Duke will be without starting quarterback Maalik Murphy, who entered the transfer portal and signed with Oregon State.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. Ole Miss is favored by 17.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Duke odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 51.5 points.

Ole Miss vs. Duke spread: Ole Miss -17.5

Ole Miss vs. Duke over/under: 51.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Duke money line: Ole Miss -820, Duke +558

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels are loaded with playmakers on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Ole Miss is led by quarterback Jaxson Dart. The senior signal caller threw for 3,875 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also been effective as a runner, recording 112 carries for 452 yards and three touchdowns.

Ole Miss is stacked with dynamic difference-makers on defense. The Rebels had five defensive linemen make the All-SEC team at season's end, including interior lineman Walter Nolen. Nolen has recorded four of his 6.5 sacks over his last four games and will be a coveted prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. In addition, the Rebels are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven games against an opponent from the ACC.

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils will certainly miss Murphy at quarterback, but they still have a strong duo at receiver in Jordan Moore and Eli Pancol. Moore led the team with 798 receiving yards, while Pancol led the way in receptions (55) and receiving touchdowns (9). They'll be reliable targets for quarterback Henry Belin IV, who has had over a month to get acclimated as the starter for this game. Ole Miss is also missing some impact players, including running back Henry Parrish Jr. (knee) and potentially receiver Tre Harris (groin).

Duke has also been profitable for bettors all season long. The Blue Devils are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and 7-1-1 ATS in their previous nine matchups when playing as the underdog.

