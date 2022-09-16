The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels will be looking to build on their 2-0 start to the season when they travel to Atlanta for a meeting with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss opened its campaign with a 28-10 win over Troy before adding a 59-3 win over Central Arkansas last week. Georgia Tech was unable to hang around in the second half of its opener against No. 4 Clemson, but it responded with a 35-17 win against Western Carolina last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels are favored by 17 points in the latest Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 63.5.

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -17

Georgia Tech vs. Ole Miss over/under: 63.5 points

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Georgia Tech played a better game than its final score against Clemson would suggest in Week 1, as the Yellow Jackets trailed by just four points midway through the third quarter. They followed that loss up with a more complete performance last week, beating Western Carolina in a 35-17 final. Junior running back Dontae Smith led a balanced rushing attack with 11 carries for 102 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per attempt.

Sophomore quarterback Jeff Sims and sophomore wide receiver Nate McCollum combined for nearly 100 more rushing yards, giving the Yellow Jackets enough weapons to match Ole Miss this week. This is also Georgia Tech's third consecutive home game to open the season, putting the Yellow Jackets in a solid scheduling spot. Ole Miss has faced a pair of bad opponents, so the Rebels are not going to be as prepared for this game as Georgia Tech will be.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss might have lost its star quarterback from last year's team, but the Rebels have had no problem putting up points through the first two weeks of the 2022 season. They are coming off a 59-3 blowout win over Central Arkansas last week, easily covering the spread as 36.5-point favorites. Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins and junior running back Zach Evans have both come close to recording 200 rushing yards already this season.

Senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who is considered by many to be one of the best receivers in the SEC, has caught six passes for 129 yards. Head coach Lane Kiffin will likely showcase more of his offense this week against a tougher opponent, which could mean the Rebels are undervalued heading into this game. Georgia Tech has failed to cover the spread in five straight games, and the Yellow Jackets have only covered the spread once in their last eight home games.

