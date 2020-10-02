An SEC battle is on tap Saturday between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Ole Miss Rebels at 4 p.m. ET at Kroger Field. Both teams are 0-1; Kentucky is playing its first home game, and Ole Miss is on the road for the first time. The Rebels are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight SEC games. The Wildcats are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine home games.

The under is 5-0 in Ole Miss' last five games following a straight-up loss. The Wildcats are favored by six-points in the latest Kentucky vs. Ole Miss odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 61.5.

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -6

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky over-under: 61.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky money line: Kentucky -220, Ole Miss +190

OM: The Rebels allowed Florida to gain a school-record 642 yards.

UK: The Wildcats are 4-0 against the spread in their last four October games.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Quarterback Matt Corral, who earned the starting quarterback role after a fall-camp battle with dual-threat John Rhys Plumlee, completed 22-of-31 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns with one interception against Florida last week. Receiver Elijah Moore caught 10 passes for a career-high 227 yards.

Kentucky and Ole Miss have played just five times since 2005, with Ole Miss holding a 3-2 advantage. Despite that success, Ole Miss enters Saturday's SEC matchup having lost six straight road games.

What you need to know about Kentucky

The Wildcats fell out of the Top 25 after losing to Auburn 29-13. Kentucky outgained Auburn 384-324 last week, but the Wildcat offense stalled several times in the second half and also coughed up three turnovers.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson completed 24-of-37 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown and ran for 42 yards, but he also had an unforced fumble and an interception. The seven Kentucky second-half drives resulted in one touchdown, three punts, two fumbles and one turnover on downs.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Kentucky picks

