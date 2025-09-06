SEC rivals meet in Week 2 of the college football season as the Kentucky Wildcats host the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels. These teams met in Week 5 last season, when Kentucky's defense held off Lane Kiffin's offense for a 20-17 road win. Both teams won their 2025 season openers, with Ole Miss dominating Georgia State, 63-7, and Kentucky holding off Toledo, 24-16.



Kickoff from Kroger Field in Lexington is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 51.

Here are the best bets for Ole Miss vs. Kentucky on Saturday:

Under 51

Ole Miss won three straight in this head-to-head matchup, including a victory in Lexington, prior to last season, so they should be extra hungry after being stymied in the last meeting. Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons will be tested more heavily in Week 2 but should be confident after throwing for 341 yards with three touchdowns against Georgia State. The Wildcats had to rely on their run game in their Week 1 win since quarterback Zach Calzada threw for just 85 yards with no passing touchdowns and one interception, and the Rebels defense will pile on even more pressure. The SportsLine model projects Ole Miss will cover the spread in 60% of simulations.

The Under hit in eight Kentucky games and a whopping 10 Ole Miss games last season. The Rebels defense led the SEC with just 14.4 points allowed last season and should be brimming with confidence after holding their Week 1 opponent to a single touchdown. Mark Stoops' defense held opponents to just 183.7 passing yards per game last year, which ranked fourth in the conference. The Under hits in 57% of simulations by the SportsLine projection model.

