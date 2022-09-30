Two of the SEC's best clash on Saturday when the seventh-ranked Kentucky Wildcats meet the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels. The Wildcats (4-0), who won at Florida in Week 2 in their first road game, look to make it two in a row away from home. Kentucky defeated Northern Illinois 31-23 last week. The Rebels (4-0) have won big in two of their four games, posted a hard-fought 35-27 victory over Tulsa last week.

Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., is set for noon ET. Ole Miss leads the all-time series 27-14-1, including a 7-2 edge in games played in Oxford. The Rebels are 7-point favorites in the latest Kentucky vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 54.5. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Kentucky picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -7

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss over-under: 54.5 points

Kentucky vs. Ole Miss money line: Kentucky +215, Ole Miss -267

UK: The Wildcats are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall

MISS: The Rebels are 11-5-1 ATS vs. a team with a winning record

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels are outscoring their opposition 164-40 this season, partly due to the play of sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart, a transfer from USC. Dart has completed 51 of 82 passes (62.2%) for 697 yards and five touchdowns. He has thrown two interceptions, but has a rating of 148.8. Dart has also rushed 29 times for 201 yards (6.9 average), including a long of 36 yards.

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins leads the team in rushing. He has carried 70 times for 429 yards (6.1 average) and five touchdowns, and also has two receptions for 23 yards. He has rushed for 100 or more yards twice this season, including a 140-yard and two-touchdown performance last week against Tulsa. He carried just 10 times against Central Arkansas but rushed for 104 yards in Week 2.

Why Kentucky can cover

Despite that, the Rebels are not a lock to cover the Kentucky vs. Ole Miss spread. That's because the Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Will Levis, who has compiled a 174.0 rating this season. Levis has completed 79 of 117 passes for 1,185 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has been picked off four times. Levis is third in the SEC in passing efficiency and passing touchdowns.

Leading Kentucky's rushing attack thus far has been fifth-year senior running back Kavosiey Smoke. Smoke has carried 51 times for 263 yards (5.2 average) and one touchdown. He also has three receptions for 30 yards. He has played in 38 career games for the Wildcats, rushing for 1,569 yards. Last week, Smoke had 12 carries for 85 yards (7.1 average) against Northern Illinois. The Wildcats will also have running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (suspension) back in the lineup. The senior ran for 1,379 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

