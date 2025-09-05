The No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) and the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) play in an SEC tilt on Saturday. The Rebels cruised to a 63-7 victory over Georgia State last weekend. Meanwhile, the Wildcats defeated Toledo, 24-16, on Aug. 30. These schools have been facing off since 1944, and Ole Miss owns a 29-14-1 edge in this rivalry. The Rebels have won three of the last four games, but Kentucky snagged a 20-17 victory last season.

Kickoff from Kroger Field is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Ole Miss is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Ole Miss vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 50.5. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Kentucky picks or same-game parlays, be sure to see the Week 2 college football predictions from SportsLine's proven model and check out the latest college football odds. Bet on Ole Miss vs. Kentucky at bet365, where you can get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet with the latest bet365 bonus code:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and was a profitable 27-16 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks in 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's top SGP picks for Ole Miss vs. Kentucky:

Ole Miss -8.5

Under 50.5 total points

Ole Miss Over 27.5

Parlay odds +440

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

Ole Miss -8.5

Last season, the Rebels were 8-5 against the spread in all games, and they continued the positive trend last week. They were massive 33.5-point favorites against Georgia State and came away with a 56-point victory. Meanwhile, the Wildcats logged a 4-4 ATS record as the home team in 2024. Although Kentucky came away with the win over Toledo, they failed to cover the spread after being 9.5-point favorites. The SportsLine model has Ole Miss covering the spread in 63% of simulations on Saturday.

Under 50.5 total points

The Wildcats were able to score 24 points in their season opener but only mustered up 85 passing yards. While they were able to log 220 rushing yards, the inconsistencies in the passing game may be a problem. Despite the Rebels putting up 63 points in Week 1, an SEC game will be tougher. In the last two games between these teams, the total points scored never went over 41. The model projects these teams to combine for 49 total points on Saturday.

Ole Miss Over 27.5



The Ole Miss offense came out hot last week, racking up a whopping 695 total yards of offense. Quarterback Austin Simmons threw for 341 yards with three passing touchdowns. Running back Kewan Lacy led the charge with 108 rushing yards, and Ole Miss had two receivers log more than 75 yards and get into the end zone. The model projects the Rebels to score 32 points in this affair. This prop is available at bet365, where you can get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

Want more college football picks for Week 2?

You've seen the model's top Ole Miss vs. Kentucky SGP picks for Week 2. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 1 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Want more from SportsLine? See the top Week 2 college football picks from college football expert Bruce Marshall, who is on a 56-34-3 roll (+1833) on his last 93 CFB ATS picks.