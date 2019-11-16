Ole Miss vs. LSU: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Ole Miss (home) vs. No. 1 LSU (away)

Current Records: Ole Miss 4-6; LSU 9-0

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Ole Miss and the LSU Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Last week, Ole Miss turned the game against the New Mexico State Aggies into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 606 yards to 171. Ole Miss put a hurting on New Mexico State to the tune of 41-3. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24-3.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, LSU beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a stellar game for LSU as he rushed for 103 yards and three TDs on 20 carries.

Their wins bumped the Rebels to 4-6 and LSU to 9-0. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Ole Miss rank 13th in the league when it comes to rushing yards per game, with 247.4 on average. LSU has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 379.3 passing yards per game on average, good for second best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $51.47

Odds

The Tigers are a big 21-point favorite against the Rebels.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 66

Series History

LSU have won three out of their last four games against Ole Miss.