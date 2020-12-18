The LSU Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in a SEC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are 4-5 overall and 1-2 at home, while Ole Miss is 4-4 overall and 2-1 on the road. LSU has dominated this rivalry over the years, winning eight of its last 10 matchups against the Rebels.

LSU vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -1.5

LSU vs. Ole Miss over-under: 74.5 points

LSU vs. Ole Miss money line: Ole Miss -120, LSU +100



What you need to know about LSU

Last Saturday, LSU narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Florida Gators 37-34. LSU QB Max Johnson was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 239 yards on 36 attempts, in addition to picking up 52 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte also had a big day against the Gators, recording five receptions for 108 yards and a score.

The Tigers will look to keep the momentum going on Saturday against Ole Miss, a team LSU has had major success against. In fact, the Tigers are 5-0 in their last five home games against the Rebels. The Tigers are also 17-3 in their last 20 home games at Tiger Stadium.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Meanwhile, Ole Miss was able to grind out a solid victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in its last outing, winning 31-24. QB Matt Corral had a strong showing and passed for 385 yards and two TDS on 36 attempts. Corral's 81-yard touchdown toss to WR Braylon Sanders in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

Corral leads an Ole Miss offense that is averaging 563.0 yards per game, which ranks third in the country. The Rebels are averaging 39.8 points per game this season, and they'll look to pick apart a LSU defense that's giving up an average of 331.0 passing yards per game.

