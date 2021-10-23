College football coaches who have been joined at the hip meet up when Lane Kiffin and the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels host Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers in the SEC on CBS game on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. Kiffin and Orgeron both served on Pete Carroll's staff at USC in the mid-2000s, and Kiffin later hired Orgeron when the former took the head coaching jobs at Tennessee (in 2009) and USC (in '10). Saturday will be the first time that the two will face each other as head coaches, though LSU already has announced that it will part ways with Orgeron at the end of the season. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is questionable with an ankle injury.

Kickoff is 3:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 76.5.

Ole Miss vs. LSU spread: Rebels -7.5

Ole Miss vs. LSU over-under: 76.5 points

Ole Miss vs. LSU money line: Rebels -320, Tigers +250

MISS: QB Matt Corral ranks third in the country in total offense (363.0 yards per game)

LSU: LB Damone Clark leads the nation in tackles per game (11.3)



Why the Rebels can cover

Ole Miss has one of the most prolific offenses in the country. The Rebels average 553.0 yards per game, which leads the SEC and ranks third in the country. They also average 43.7 points per game, which is second in the conference and fifth in the nation.

In addition, Sam Williams has the ability to get pressure on LSU quarterbacks. A 6-foot-4 senior from Montgomery, Ala., Williams leads the SEC and ranks fifth in the country in sacks per game (1.08) this season. Last week he had seven tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks, at Tennessee.

Why the Tigers can cover

LSU is coming off its best rushing performance of the season. In the victory over Florida, the Tigers gashed the Gators for 321 rushing yards. Junior running back Tyrion Davis-Price earned Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors after rushing for a school-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 8.0 yards a carry.

In addition, the offense is highly effective when it gets in the red zone. The Tigers are a perfect 19-of-19 in the red zone this year (14 touchdowns and five field goals). They are one of just three teams nationally (TCU and Washington) to remain perfect in the red zone.

