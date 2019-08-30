Ole Miss vs. Memphis odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 49-29 run

Top-10 offenses from a season ago collide when the Ole Miss Rebels meet the Memphis Tigers in a season-opening college football clash on Saturday. Ole Miss was ninth in total offense at 510.5 yards per game and fifth in passing offense (346.4), while Memphis finished fourth in total offense (523.1) and rushing offense (279.9). Kickoff from the Liberty Bowl in Memphis is set for noon ET. Mississippi leads the all-time series 49-11-2 and has won seven of the past eight. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Memphis odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 66.5. Before making any Memphis vs. Ole Miss picks of your own, listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account the return of redshirt junior quarterback Brady White for Memphis. The graduate transfer from Arizona State was immediately eligible in 2018 and stepped in to pass for 3,296 yards with 26 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. He had a QB rating of 150.7, directing one of the most prolific offenses in school history with 7,324 total yards.

Senior back Patrick Taylor is the team's top returning back after rushing for 1,122 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. For his career, he has played in 39 games, making three starts. He's logged 10 100-yard rushing games and eight multi-TD games.

But just because the Tigers' offense is among the nation's elite does not guarantee they will cover the Memphis vs. Ole Miss spread on Saturday.

That's because senior running back Scottie Phillips returns as the Rebels' top back. Phillips appeared in 11 games last season, making 10 starts, and rushed 153 times for 928 yards. He ranked fifth in the SEC in total touchdowns (14) and third in rushing scores (12), recording at least one rushing touchdown in seven of the 11 games he played in. He was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week in his Ole Miss debut against Texas Tech after rushing for 204 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries.

Ole Miss redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Corral has a big arm and athleticism. He appeared in four games in 2018 as a true freshman before being redshirted. He completed 16-of-22 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns with a QB rating of 184.9.

