The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels look to keep their New Year's Six bowl game hopes alive when they travel to Davis Wade Stadium to battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2023 Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. The Rebels only losses this season have come against the top two teams in the SEC -- No. 1 Georgia and No. 7 Alabama. Ole Miss enters this matchup coming off a 35-7 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Mississippi State is looking to close out its season strong after head coach Zach Arnett was fired two weeks ago, and a win in the Egg Bowl will clinch bowl eligibility. The Bulldogs defeated Southern Miss 41-20 on Nov. 18. MSU won last year's meeting 24-22, but Ole Miss leads the all-time series 64–46–6.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium. The Rebels are 10-point favorites in the latest Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 55.5. Before making any Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State spread: Ole Miss -10

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State over/under: 55.5

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State money line: Ole Miss -391, Mississippi State +303



MISS: The Rebels are 5-4-1 against the spread in 2023.

MSU: The Bulldogs are 2-8 against the spread in 2023.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels have more to play for and a noticeable talent advantage in this matchup. With a win, Ole Miss will likely secure a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game, which would give the program a massive boost heading into the offseason. Unlike their counterparts, the Ole Miss program is on solid standing with a proven head coach in place and a possible top-10 finish in the final rankings within reach.

Ole Miss has been outstanding on the offensive side of the ball in basically every game but their losses to Georgia and Alabama. The Rebels rank third in the SEC, averaging 36.5 points per game. Quarterback Jaxson Dart has played well, completing 66.4% of his passes for 2,889 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also rushed for 347 yards and seven scores. Running back Quinshon Judkins enters this game with 933 yards and 14 touchdowns, putting him on track to have his second straight 1,000-yard season. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Mississippi State can cover

Mississippi State is in the process of finding its next full time head coach, but still has plenty to play for in the Egg Bowl 2023. The Bulldogs will become bowl eligible with a win, which would extend their streak of qualifying for bowl games to 14 years. A win would also give MSU back-to-back wins in the Egg Bowl for the first time since 2011.

Mississippi State has an above average rushing attack that showed major signs of life in its first game under interim head coach Greg Knox. In their win over Southern Miss, the Bulldogs rushed for 238 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Running back Jo'Quavious Marks leads the team with 534 rushing yards and four TDs. See which team to back at SportsLine.

