Ole Miss vs. Missouri odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

Get ready for an SEC battle Saturday as Missouri and Ole Miss face off at 7 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Missouri is 4-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Ole Miss is 3-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. Ole Miss is 3-3 against the spread this season, while Missouri is 4-1. The Rebels are 4-12 against the spread in their last 16 games, while the Tigers are riding a five-game winning streak against SEC opponents. The Tigers are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Missouri vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under is set at 57.

Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Missouri vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times and the results are in.

Though the eventual total came nowhere near the 64-point over-under, Ole Miss improved to 3-3 last week by defeating Vanderbilt 31-6 to avenge last season's 26-29 upset loss to the Commodores last season. QB John Rhys Plumlee might have passed for only 99 yards, but he also led the Rebels in rushing with 22 carries for 165 yards and a touchdown. Ole Miss piled 413 rushing yards on Vanderbilt, as Jerrion Ealy scored on a 78-yard run, Snoop Conner broke off an 84-yard rushing score and Scottie Phillips added a 24-yard TD run.

Missouri extended its winning streak to four games last week by knocking off Troy 42-10. Tigers QB Kelly Bryant passed for 221 yards and three touchdowns in the victory, highlighted by a 64-yard TD bomb to WR Jonathan Nance in the first quarter. The lopsided victory came despite 86 yards in penalties. Bryant left the game shortly before halftime with an apparent knee injury, but has been cleared to play this week against Ole Miss. The Tigers defense came to play against Troy, limiting the Trojans to just 61 rushing yards.

A couple defensive stats to keep in mind this week: Missouri enters this week allowing just three passing touchdowns -- the second-fewest given up in the SEC this season. On the other hand, Ole Miss is 12th from the bottom in the nation in passing yards allowed per game -- giving up 295.7 on average.

