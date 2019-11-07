Ole Miss vs. New Mexico State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ole Miss vs. New Mexico State football game
Who's Playing
Ole Miss (home) vs. New Mexico State (away)
Current Records: Ole Miss 3-6; New Mexico State 0-8
What to Know
New Mexico State is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 42.38 points per game. They will take on Ole Miss at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field after a week off. These two teams have had a rocky road up to this point with eight consecutive losses for the Aggies and three for Ole Miss.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Aggies last week, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 41-7 walloping at Ga. Southern's hands. The losing side was boosted by RB Jason Huntley, who rushed for 133 yards and one TD on 24 carries.
Meanwhile, Ole Miss was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 20-14 to Auburn. Ole Miss' loss came about despite a quality game from QB John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 92 yards and one TD on 17 carries.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 263.5 on average. The Rebels have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are eighth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 290.6 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rebels are a big 29-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 10, 2015 - Ole Miss 52 vs. New Mexico State 3
-
