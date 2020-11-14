Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Ole Miss

Current Records: South Carolina 2-4; Ole Miss 2-4

This Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 40.67 points per game. They will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field after a week off. Despite their defensive woes, Ole Miss struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 38 points per game.

The Rebels ran circles around the Vanderbilt Commodores two weeks ago, and the extra yardage (645 yards vs. 421 yards) paid off. Everything went Ole Miss' way against Vanderbilt as they made off with a 54-21 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Ole Miss had established a 54-14 advantage. QB Matt Corral was a one-man wrecking crew for Ole Miss, passing for six TDs and 412 yards on 34 attempts.

Meanwhile, a victory for USC just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Texas A&M Aggies, falling 48-3. The Gamecocks were down 34 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. One thing working slightly against USC was the run-of-the-mill game of their most targeted running back, RB Kevin Harris, who rushed for 39 yards on 13 carries.

Ole Miss is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup two weeks ago, where they covered a 17-point spread.

Ole Miss' win brought them up to 2-4 while USC's defeat pulled them down to an identical 2-4. The Rebels are 0-1 after wins this year, and the Gamecocks are 1-2 after losses.

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Rebels are a big 11-point favorite against the Gamecocks, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

South Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.