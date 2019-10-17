Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Ole Miss (home) vs. Texas A&M (away)

Current Records: Ole Miss 3-4-0; Texas A&M 3-3-0

What to Know

Ole Miss lost both of their matches to Texas A&M last season, on scores of 31-24 and 38-24, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Ole Miss and Texas A&M will face off in an SEC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. The Rebels will be seeking to avenge the 38-24 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 10 of last year.

Ole Miss might have drawn first blood against Missouri on Saturday, but it was Missouri who got the last laugh. It was a hard-fought matchup, but Ole Miss had to settle for a 38-27 defeat against Missouri. The Rebels got a solid performance out of QB John Rhys Plumlee, who rushed for 143 yards and two TDs on 23 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Texas A&M was out to avenge their 45-23 loss to Alabama from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The contest between the Aggies and Alabama was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the Aggies falling 47-28. The lax defense was uncharacteristic for Texas A&M, who until this game were averaging 17.8 points allowed.

The Rebels are expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aggies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Rebels.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

Ole Miss and Texas A&M both have two wins in their last four games.