The No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels will try to bounce back from their loss to LSU when they face the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night. Ole Miss had its perfect season come to an end in its loss to LSU, but it still controls its own destiny as far as the SEC West race is concerned. Texas A&M, meanwhile, is on a three-game losing skid following its loss to South Carolina last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rebels are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 55.

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss spread: Texas A&M +1.5

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss over/under: 55 points

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss money line: Texas A&M +105, Ole Miss -125

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss might be coming off a loss to LSU, but it still has plenty at stake coming into this matchup. The Rebels are still alive for the SEC West crown and a College Football Playoff berth, giving them more motivation than Texas A&M on Saturday night. Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart leads one of the top offenses in the country, throwing for 1,772 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has emerged as one of the best running backs in the SEC, tallying 831 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is facing a Texas A&M defense that gave up 42 points to Mississippi State and 30 points to South Carolina. Ole Miss has covered the spread in six of the last nine meetings between these teams, and the Rebels have covered in four of their last six road games.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M is on a three-game losing streak, but all three of those losses came on the road against quality opponents. The Aggies will be happy to return home, where they have already picked up a win over then-No. 13 Miami this season. Junior running back Devon Achane has rushed for 627 yards and four touchdowns this season, and Texas A&M has a better defense than Ole Miss.

The Rebels have only played three road games this season, with two of them coming against Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt. They looked atrocious down the stretch of their blowout loss to LSU last week, and things are not going to get any easier for them against the Aggies this week. Texas A&M has been tough to beat at home, going 14-2 in its last 16 games.

