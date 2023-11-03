The Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) will be aiming for an upset road victory when they face the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) on Saturday afternoon. Texas A&M lost consecutive games to top-20 opponents last month, but it bounced back with a 30-17 win against South Carolina. Ole Miss is riding a four-game winning streak, remaining in contention for the College Football Playoff. The Rebels won three straight games by single digits before cruising to a 33-7 win against Vanderbilt last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field. Ole Miss is favored by 3 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is set at 53.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M spread: Ole Miss -3

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M over/under: 53.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M money line: Ole Miss -159, Texas A&M +134

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels debuted at No. 10 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, putting them squarely in the mix heading into the final month of the regular season. They have rattled off a four-game winning streak since losing to Alabama, with their defense stepping up over the last three outings. Ole Miss held Arkansas, Auburn and Vanderbilt to an average of 16 points per game, allowing less than 290 yards in all three contests.

Their rushing attack has been improving as well, surpassing 150 yards in every game during their current winning streak. They come into this game ranked third in the SEC in total offense, averaging 474 yards per game. Ole Miss is riding a five-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in six of its last eight games overall, while Texas A&M has lost eight straight road games.

Why Texas A&M can cover

Texas A&M presents a tricky challenge for the Ole Miss offense, as the Aggies lead the SEC in total defense (269.3 yards per game). They also rank third in the league in scoring defense, giving up less than 20 points per game. Their offense has taken a huge step forward this year as well, averaging 9.2 points more this year (32.0) than last year.

They snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-17 win against South Carolina last week, as quarterback Max Johnson completed 20 of 30 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. Senior wide receiver Ainias Smith had his best performance of the season, hauling in six receptions for 118 yards and a score. The Rebels have struggled at this time of the year in previous seasons, going 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games in Week 10.

How to make Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M picks

