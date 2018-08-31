Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Everything you need to know about the Week 1 neutral-site game in Houston
Ole Miss and Texas Tech will begin their respective seasons in Houston. Among all the chaos on Saturday, this one has the chance to stand out as an early favorite in the noon television slot. If nothing else, it has one of the closer lines among notable Week 1 neutral-site matchups. With lots of offense from both sides, this one should entertain like few other games in Week 1.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Sept. 1 | Time: Noon ET
Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN
Storylines
Ole Miss: The Matt Luke era officially begins. The former interim coach went 6-6 and beat Mississippi State in 2017, so he had a good debut. But this is his program now. The offense will generate the excitement, but Ole Miss has had one of the worst defenses in the country in each of the past two years. Fixing that will be the biggest task.
Texas Tech: Ahem. Some people, who shall remain nameless, are buying Texas Tech. This game will be a good benchmark to see whether the Red Raiders have actually made more strides on defense and can reload on offense. If so, it should at the very least catch the attention of the usual Big 12 favorites. Two names to know here are redshirt sophomore T.J. Vasher and senior linebacker Dakota Allen. They're difference-makers on each side of the ball.
Prediction, picks
I do believe, dear reader, that points will be scored. Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu has one of the most talented receiving corps to throw to in the country. Texas Tech isn't slacking in that department, either. Redshirt sophomore wideout T.J. Vasher is on the up and up. Since the matchups favor the offenses, this probably does come down to who makes one or two more stops than the other. So can I buy that Tech's defense will do enough? I don't think that's asking the world of it. Pick: Texas Tech -2.5
-
