Who's Playing

Troy @ No. 8 Ole Miss

Last Season Records: Ole Miss 10-3; Troy 5-7

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Troy Trojans will face off at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field to kick off their 2022 seasons. Ole Miss finished a solid 10-2 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 21-7 defeat to the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl. On the other hand, Troy struggled last year, ending up 5-7.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Rebels were 13th best in the nation (top 5%) in sacks, finishing the 2021 season with 40. Troy was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 21st in the nation in sacks, closing the year with 38 overall (top 8%). With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

Ole Miss has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.