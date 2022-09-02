No. 21 Ole Miss has still not announced who its starting quarterback will be as it heads into Saturday's season opener against Troy. The Rebels have been tasked with replacing Matt Corral, who was selected by the Panthers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Meanwhile, first-year Troy head coach Jon Sumrall announced his starting quarterback on Monday.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Rebels are favored by 21.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Troy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 57.

Ole Miss vs. Troy spread: Ole Miss -21.5

Ole Miss vs. Troy over/under: 57 points

Ole Miss vs. Troy money line: Ole Miss -2000, Troy +1050

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss finished a solid 10-2 in the regular season last year, but the Rebels are hoping to make up for a 21-7 loss to the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl. They have a pair of quality options at quarterback in USC transfer Jaxson Dart and last year's backup, Luke Altmyer. The Rebels added a ton of pieces from the transfer portal, giving third-year head coach Lane Kiffin plenty of options on Saturday.

Troy is playing under a first-year coach and has had losing records in each of the last three seasons, leading to the firing of former head coach Chip Lindsey. The Trojans finished outside the top 100 in total offense last season, so it will be difficult for them to keep pace with one of the fastest teams in the country. Ole Miss is on a nine-game home winning streak and has covered the spread in nine of its last 12 season openers.

Why Troy can cover

Troy should take a huge step forward on offense, as it returns most of its key production from last season. The Trojans are facing an Ole Miss defense that is trying to work in new pieces from the transfer portal, but it will need some time to gel. Troy should be able to take advantage of that on Saturday, which will make it hard for Ole Miss to cover such a large number.

The Trojans were an excellent defensive team last year, and their pass rush is going to bother an Ole Miss offense that is operating with a new quarterback. They have more returning experience on their roster than the Rebels, which is a key statistic heading into the first game of the season. This is Troy's toughest opponent of the year, so the Trojans are going to be excited for the chance to spring a huge upset.

