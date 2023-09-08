No. 20 Ole Miss will face an early-season test when they travel to No. 24 Tulane on Saturday afternoon. The Rebels opened the season with a 73-7 blowout win over FCS Mercer, and they are just two weeks away from a meeting with No. 3 Alabama. Tulane is getting set for its second straight home game after cruising to a 37-17 win over South Alabama as a 6-point favorite last week. Ole Miss has won all six meetings between these teams all-time.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. Ole Miss is favored by 7 points in the latest Tulane vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over/under is set at 67 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Tulane vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -7

Tulane vs. Ole Miss over/under: 67 points

Tulane vs. Ole Miss money line: Tulane: +238, Ole Miss: -298

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane got off to a hot start last week with its blowout win over South Alabama, as quarterback Michael Pratt had just one incompletion. He finished 14 of 15 for 294 yards and four touchdowns, with three of his scoring passes coming on deep throws. South Alabama won 10 games last season, making it an impressive season-opening win for Tulane.

The Green Wave earned their first-ever preseason AP Top 25 ranking after finishing 12-2 last season, winning the American Athletic Conference title and beating Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in the Cotton Bowl. Pratt was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week and tied Patrick Ramsey's school record for career touchdown passes (72). Tulane has covered the spread in five straight games dating back to last season.

Why Ole Miss can cover

Ole Miss has dominated Tulane in their all-time series, including a 61-21 win in their most recent meeting (2021). The Rebels opened the season by scoring 73 points in Week 1, with quarterback Jaxson Dart throwing for 334 yards and four touchdowns. His performance last week led to head coach Lane Kiffin naming Dart the official starter for this game.

Sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins added 13 carries for 60 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Wide receivers Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins both went over 100 receiving yards in the win over Mercer. The Rebels have won eight consecutive games in September under Kiffin, and they have covered in four of their six games against Tulane. See which team to pick here.

