Who's Playing

Tulsa @ No. 16 Ole Miss

Current Records: Tulsa 2-1; Ole Miss 3-0

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Rebels got themselves on the board against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets last week, but Georgia Tech never followed suit. Ole Miss put a hurting on Georgia Tech on the road to the tune of 42 to nothing. With Ole Miss ahead 21 to nothing at the half, the game was all but over already. They can attribute much of their success to RB Zach Evans, who rushed for two TDs and 134 yards on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, Tulsa simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at home 54-17. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 40-3.

The Rebels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup last week, where they covered a 17-point spread.

The wins brought Ole Miss up to 3-0 and the Golden Hurricane to 2-1. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ole Miss ranks third in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only one on the season. But Tulsa comes into the contest boasting the most passing touchdowns in the nation at 12. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi

Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field -- Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Golden Hurricane, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.