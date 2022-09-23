The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels will take aim at a 4-0 record when they host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss has opened the season with blowout wins over Troy, Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech, so this will be its final non-conference game before facing Kentucky next week. Tulsa has bounced back from a double-overtime loss to Wyoming with consecutive wins over Northern Illinois and Jacksonville State.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. The Rebels are favored by 21.5 points in the latest Ole Miss vs. Tulsa odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 65.5. Before entering any Tulsa vs. Ole Miss picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ole Miss vs. Tulsa. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Ole Miss vs. Tulsa:

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa spread: Ole Miss -21.5

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa over/under: 65.5 points

Ole Miss vs. Tulsa picks: See picks here

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels have settled into a nice routine of blowing out inferior opponents so far this season, beating Troy, Central Arkansas and Georgia Tech by 18-plus points. They have only allowed 13 total points in those three games, which has made it easy to cover the spread. Ole Miss' offense has been clicking as well, despite losing quarterback Matt Corral to the NFL.

Sophomore QB Jaxson Dart has completed 65.5% of his passes for 543 yards and three touchdowns. The rushing attack has been the catalyst though, with running back Zach Evans rushing 49 times for 317 yards, and Quinshon Judkins adding 43 carries for 289 yards. Ole Miss is on an 11-game home winning streak and should have no problem extending that streak on Saturday.

Why Tulsa can cover

This is the definition of a trap game for Ole Miss, as it is playing its fourth consecutive game as a heavy favorite and has a monster showdown against Kentucky on deck. The Rebels are facing a much stronger offense this week, as Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin leads the FBS in passing yards (1,206). He paces an offense that is averaging 43 points per game and is coming off a 54-17 win over Jacksonville State.

Tulsa lost its season opener in double overtime, but it has looked excellent in its two games since then. The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread in 15 of their last 17 road games, and they have covered in six of their last eight games overall. They have the firepower to stay within the number against an Ole Miss team that could be looking ahead to next week.

How to make Tulsa vs. Ole Miss picks

The model has simulated Ole Miss vs. Tulsa 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulsa vs. Ole Miss? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Ole Miss vs. Tulsa spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.