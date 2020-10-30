A SEC battle is on tap between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Ole Miss Rebels at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. Vanderbilt is 0-3 overall and 0-2 at home, while Ole Miss is 1-4 overall and 1-1 on the road. Ole Miss enters Saturday's SEC showdown with a 1-7 record in its last eight games on the road. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, has lost seven consecutive SEC games.

The Rebels are favored by 17.5-points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 64.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss spread: Ole Miss -17.5

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss over-under: 64 points

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss money line: Vanderbilt +525, Ole Miss -750

What you need to know about Vanderbilt

The Commodores found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 41-7 punch to the gut against the South Carolina Gamecocks in their last outing. Vanderbilt was down 27-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Quarterback Ken Seals wasn't much of a difference maker for Vanderbilt and passed for only 148 yards on 24 attempts.

Vanderbilt enters Saturday's clash with a 1-7 record in its last eight games. However, the Commodores have had success at home against the Rebels, covering the spread in six of their last eight meetings against Ole Miss in Nashville.

What you need to know about Ole Miss

Ole Miss came within a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, but the Rebels wound up with a 35-28 loss. QB Matt Corral put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 154 yards on 27 attempts, in addition to rushing for two TDs and 88 yards. For the season, Corral has thrown for 1,434 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He's also carried the ball 61 times for 258 yards and two scores.

The Rebels feature one of the nation's most potent offenses. In fact, Ole Miss is averaging 521.0 yards per game this season, which ranks ninth in the country. In addition, the Rebels are averaging 34.8 points per game in 2020.

