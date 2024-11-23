Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris exited in the second quarter of Saturday's game against Florida with an apparent injury. Harris, who just returned to the field after being sidelined for over a month with a groin injury, took to the air to try and haul in a catch on third-and-7. Harris is not expected to return, according to the Ole Miss Radio Network.

He remained down on the field after the play. According to the ABC broadcast, he was grabbing at his right hip or groin area, which was heavily wrapped before the game began. Ole Miss' training staff took him straight to the locker room. Harris was able to walk off on his own power.

Prior to exiting, Harris hauled in one catch for a 43-yard touchdown. Entering Saturday, Harris hadn't played since Oct. 12 against LSU. He had seven catches for 102 yards and a touchdown before suffering his initial groin injury late against the Tigers.

Even accounting for all of his missed time, Harris still leads the SEC in most major receiving categories. That 43-yard catch against the Gators put him past the 1,000-yard mark this season. He's the first SEC receiver to reach that milestone.

It was also his seventh touchdown, which is tied for second-most in the league. Harris has five games with at least 100 yards receiving this year.